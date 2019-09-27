Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The amount of investments in Azerbaijan exceeded $260 billion over the past years, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks at the conference in Baku dedicated to the “Smart Bridge” joint training project implemented between the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Trend reports Sept. 27.

While opening the press-conference, he said that new global challenges have arisen in the world today and Azerbaijan, as part of the global economy, is taking various measures to create a favorable ecosystem for innovations to meet them.

Mammadov also stressed that the non-oil sector has greatly increased over the past eight months, which is an extremely important indicator of economic development in the oil-producing country.

The project was implemented through the funds provided by KOICA. The Smart Bridge project is the first winner of the CIAT (Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow) grant program in Azerbaijan. Along with the promotion of innovative entrepreneurship based on technology transfer and commercialization of science through project-based training, contribution was made to the development of the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

The training under the project lasted from August 30 to September 14, 2019 in the building of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, and the university staff, as well as representatives of the business sector, were participants of the training.

