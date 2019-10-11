Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has so far issued investment promotion documents to 345 business entities, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at the conference “Application of Standards: Azerbaijan-Turkey Cooperation”, Trend reports.

The investment promotion documents have so far been issued for 407 investment projects, Safarov said. Total investments in these projects are estimated at 3.9 billion manat ($2.29 billion), Safarov noted.

The deputy minister noted that the implementation of these projects will allow opening more than 27,000 jobs.

Of these investment projects, the work is being carried out at 245 facilities, investments in which amounted to 2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion).

($1= 1.7 manat on Oct. 11)

