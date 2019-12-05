BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Tax benefits for those providing travel services and those who have recently begun activities in tourism sector are expected to be introduced in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) CEO Florian Sengstschmid said at the 2nd General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Trend reports.

According to the ATB CEO, the application of tax benefits may stimulate the further development of the tourism business in the country.

Positive changes are expected in 2020 after the Law on Tourism has been adopted, Florian Sengstschmid said.

According to Florian Sengstschmid, the results of surveys in Shaki and Lankaran indicate that the least satisfaction of respondents is related to airfares, the local travel market (tours) and the quality of the transport system.

“It is necessary to develop these areas. In order to achieve this goal, it is important to establish cooperation and jointly develop recommendations. It is also important to create and regularly update the information base. We must apply innovations and advanced technologies for the development of the tourism sector. A joint working group will be created between the Hotel Association and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board to study this issue in subsequent years,” Sengstschmid said.

