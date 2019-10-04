Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Trend:

The Armenian officials led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been recently making the provocative statements in connection with Azerbaijan’s indigenous, historical lands, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova told Trend on Oct. 4.

“Azerbaijan regards Armenia’s steps as destructive, aimed at maintaining the status quo,” she added.

In response to Pashinyan’s statement saying that “Karabakh is part of Armenia and that’s that”, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “Karabakh is historical, indigenous Azerbaijani land. So, Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s that!” at the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, the Russian Federation, on Oct. 3.

In support for President Aliyev’s statement, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Virtual Karabakh Information and Communication Technology Center will launch the International Youth Campaign entitled “Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s that!” on October 7, 2019.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source