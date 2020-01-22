BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has for the first time launched the IBA Bot to serve its customers, Trend reports referring to the IBA press service.

Clients of the IBA can rely on the intelligence and skills of IBA Bot. The bot can easily communicate with customers and remember their faces. At the next visit to the bank, the robot recognizes its customers by name, in addition, it is sufficiently informed about the services and products of the bank. Clients can get answers to all their questions from the bot. The IBA Bot has the ability to direct customers to the appropriate sections for servicing.

After integration with the electronic queue device, customers will receive their numbers directly from IBA Bot. The robot will be able to integrate other banking systems in the future, providing more services.

“Using such robots in service offices is a practice used by many banks in the world,” said Director of the IBA department for work with branches Emil Gadimov. “As an innovative bank, we are the first bank to bring this experience to our country.”

Clients of IBA can meet with the robot by contacting the Customer Service Department at 67 Nizami Street, Baku.

