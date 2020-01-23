BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Due to the extraordinary election to the Parliament of Azerbaijan, over 210 international observers passed accreditation, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov told Trend on Jan. 23.

Applications from international observers continued to be received, expressing the hope that their number would increase even more, Gasimov said.

Early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 9, 2020.

