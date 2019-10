Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

An international media conference entitled “Development trends of global media: risks and opportunities” is underway in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, local and foreign media representatives are attending the event.

The conference continues with panel reports on the topic.

