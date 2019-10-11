Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has launched a private credit campaign for employees of the Azerbaijan Railway CJSC on the occasion of the Day of Railway Workers celebrated in Azerbaijan on October 13, Trend reports on Oct. 11 referring to the bank.

A loan in the amount of up to 20,000 manat for up to 48 months is issued to the individuals working at the Azerbaijan Railway company and having an IBA payroll card. Moreover, a loan worth up to 15,000 manat is issued without collateral. No commission is required when the loan is provided.

The annual interest rate starts from 18 percent. A loan can be obtained at all IBA branches. For this purpose, it is enough to apply to the bank branches with an identity card and a payroll card.

A loan can also be ordered remotely by sending the last eight digits of a payroll card to 8937 phone number; in the bank’s IBAm mobile application or at the bank’s stands at 28 International Mall and Youth Mall.

