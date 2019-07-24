Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

At a meeting with the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Vice-President of China CAMCE Engineering Wang Yuhang told about projects that the company will be implementing in Azerbaijan , Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The creation of an agrarian-industrial park in Azerbaijan and a joint enterprise with the Chinese company for processing agricultural products, the activities of the Chinese partner in industrial parks and neighborhoods, and setting up enterprises for the production of agricultural and household appliances were discussed during the meeting.

“Trade and economic relations between the two countries are developing, and Chinese companies are working and implementing joint projects due to the creation of a favorable business environment in Azerbaijan,” said the Minister of Economy.

Within the visit to Azerbaijan, the representatives of the Chinese company got acquainted with the conditions in industrial districts in the country’s Hajigabul and Sabirabad districts.

China CAMCE Engineering signed cooperation agreements with some local companies in April 2019.

China CAMCE Engineering and Azerbaijan’s AS Qrup Investment signed an agreement on strategic cooperation in the implementation of large projects. Under the agreement, the Chinese company will provide financial and consulting support to the AS Qrup Investment in two areas including the creation of an agro-industrial and logistics center and the expansion of the logistics base.

