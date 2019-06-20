Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

The 13th season of “Brain Ring” intellectual games continues with support of Nar, known for attaching a special importance to promotion of education, science and enlightenment, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The names of teams which will battle for the cup are already known. These teams are “Ganja”, “Nar” and “Kapital”.

Note that a total of 34 teams representing 17 regions and 11 higher educational establishments of the country take part in the 13th season of “Brain Ring” knowledge competition, started in March of the current year. The teams are competing for the “Nar” cup, which was established by the main sponsor of the games – Nar. Winner of the “Nar” cup will be announced in June.

The games are aired every Sunday at 20:00 on the Ictimai TV channel. In addition to an opportunity to watch the intellectual games, “Brain Ring” fans also have a chance to win gifts from Nar. Thus, those viewers who become first to send the correct answers to questions at the Facebook account of “Nar” during the broadcast of the games, are awarded with special gifts. Winners of May and June are Israfil Ahmadov, Mikayil Mikayilli, Ahmad Kamalov, Uzeyir Mehrali and Vugar Shirinzadeh.

By supporting various knowledge competitions and intellectual games, aimed at motivating the youth, Nar strives to increase the interest towards the science, education and knowledge among the younger generation.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97 percent of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the high quality services.

