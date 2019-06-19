Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

The growth of the minimum wage in Azerbaijan will cover up to 950,000 citizens, 600,000 of whom work in the public sector, 350,000 in the private sector, Trend reports referring to the country’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

To ensure this growth, a total of 780 million manats will be allocated from the state budget and 245 million manats of additional funds in September-December 2019.

Raising the minimum wage to 250 manats allows to increase the established average monthly salary in the sectors financed from the state budget, from an average of 265 to 367 manats.

The decree on raising the minimum wage once again confirms that the growth of social welfare in the country is a priority of the socio-economic policy of President Ilham Aliyev and shows the implementation of the second large social package this year. According to the decree signed by the Azerbaijani presidential on Feb. 8, 2019, the minimum wage was raised from 130 to 180 manats, and the positive change covered 600,000 people.

After the increase, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan will take the second place in purchasing power among the CIS countries.

On June 18, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on raising the minimum monthly wage, according to which from Sept. 1, 2019, it will be increased by 40 percent to 250 manats.

Before the latest changes, the minimum monthly wage was 180 manats.

