In January-June 2019, income of Azerbaijani population amounted to 27.355 billion manats, which is 6.6 percent more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Per capita income amounted to 2,768.6 manats, signifying a 5.7-percent growth over the year.

After all payments were made, 25.131 billion manats remained at the disposal of the population (a 6.7-percent growth) or 2,543.5 manats per capita (a 5.8-percent growth).

In January-May 2019, the average salary in the country was 583.7 manats, which is 7.9 percent more compared to the same period last year.

The average salary made up 3,168.5 manats in the oil sector, and 524.7 manats in the non-oil sector. In the public and private sectors, the average salary was 471.9 and 730.3 manats, respectively.

