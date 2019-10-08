Russian occupied Abkhazia’s de-facto president Raul Khajimba will be ‘inaugurated’ on the 9th of October. The so-called inauguration will be attended by delegations of self-proclaimed republics backed by Kremlin.

The de-facto republics PM Valeri Bganba detailed to Russian news outlet ‘Tass’ that Khajimba will swear an oath in the ‘ministerial assembly hall’.

According to the self-declared republics PM, the ceremony will be attended by vice-speaker of Russia’s Duma chamber Olga Timofeeva, Minister of Northern Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotariov, The Ambassador of Nicaragua in Russia Alba Torres and delegations from South Ossetia, Karabakh, Dnepr embankment region and leaders Donetsk and Lugansk ‘republics’.

The second round of ‘presidential elections’ in the occupied region of Abkhazia took place on September 8 and saw Raul Khajimba obtaining 47.38% of votes in the second round.

The “Central Election Committee” reports that the opposition does not recognize the results of the recent elections.

By Beka Alexishvili

