The parties of the political opposition have issued a joint statement expressing their condolences over the suicide of Luka Siradze – a 15-year-old student. The statement published on Wednesday also reveals that because of the tragedy, the opposition has canceled the picketing of the Parliament which was planned for tomorrow, December 19.

“We feel great sadness over the death of Luka Siradze. It is impossible to find words of comfort in these difficult minutes. First of all, we would like to express our condolences to the family, friends, and relatives over this terrible tragedy. This story shook whole Georgia,“ voiced the opposition.

The statement additionally called for changes in the system. “This is not the first case, and will not be the last one until we make systematic changes in the country. The tragedy of Luka has made us decide to cancel the picketing of Parliament building scheduled for tomorrow, but that does not mean that we reject other forms of a nonviolent protest,” explained the political opposition.On December 12, 15-year-old Luka Siradze attempted suicide after being questioned by the police. The minor died at Tbilisi’s Iashvili Children’s Hospital on December 17.By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: AdjaraTV.

