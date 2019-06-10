Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the presidential election, and wished him success in his presidential activities.

The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to develop successfully, and exchanged views on the prospects of the bilateral ties.

source