Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

New apartments and individual houses will be built for more than 6,000 IDP families this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with IDPs during the inauguration of a new residential complex built for 306 IDP families in the Pirallahi district of Baku, Trend reports referring to the Press Service of the Head of State.

“Beautiful houses for displaced persons are being commissioned in Pirallahi district. I cordially congratulate you on this occasion. This is a remarkable event. The buildings have been constructed with good quality. The IDPs who lived in unsuitable buildings before will now move to these houses. This once again shows that the state shows great attention and care for the internally displaced persons.

A lot has been done both in Baku and in all our regions in recent years. The domestic problems of internally displaced persons are being successfully addressed. This is further manifested by the commissioning today of these buildings for IDPs living in Pirallahi district. There are great apartments, there is a school – all this once again shows that the state is taking serious measures in relation to this issue.

New apartments and individual houses will be built for more than 6,000 IDP families this year. There are excellent conditions for 306 families here. I sincerely congratulate you on this occasion again,” the head of state said.

