BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been living in the conditions of blockade for many years, but despite this, the republic lives, is getting stronger, and continues its sustained development, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

“The development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is always in the spotlight,” Ilham Aliyev said. “I am very pleased with the improvement and creation work under way there. In recent years, Nakhchivan has experienced significant development, major steps have been taken both in the social and economic spheres, and in the field of strengthening industrial potential. This is very gratifying. Especially if we consider that Nakhchivan has been living in the conditions of blockade for many years and is surrounded by the enemy on three sides.”

Given the difficult geographical location, security measures are of priority importance in Nakhchivan, President Ilham Aliyev said.

“A lot of work has been done in this direction in recent years,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Great strides have been achieved in army building. Today, the Nakhchivan army is equipped with the most modern weaponry, the acquisition of equipment has been organized, and this process continues.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source