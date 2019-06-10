Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President-elect of Kazakhstan, on the occasion of his election as President of Kazakhstan.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations stem from the common history and national and spiritual roots of our peoples. I believe that we will make joint efforts to further develop our inter-governmental relations and strategic partnership, which are based on solid foundations, and to deepen our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activities for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.”

