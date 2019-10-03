Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

The Presidium of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) awarded the civil aviation of Azerbaijan for its high achievements in the field of aviation security control.

The certificate of honor was awarded within the framework of the World Forum dedicated to the 75th anniversary of ICAO and the 40th anniversary session of the ICAO Assembly, which was held in Montreal (Canada). The delegation of Azerbaijan was headed by Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency Arif Mammadov.

The Assembly was attended by 184 ICAO member countries and 70 international organizations, bringing together over 2600 participants.

“In recent years, thanks to the great attention and concern of President Ilham Aliyev, the civil aviation of Azerbaijan has achieved great success. I would like to emphasize that aviation security has been and remains a top priority for us. Such honorary awards from the ICAO are another confirmation of these successes”,- said AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov.

“These awards, established by the ICAO Council in support of our ongoing No Country Left Behind initiative, have been developed in order to more publicly acknowledge and encourage States’ commitment and progress in making our global network even safer and more secure than it is today,” commented Council President Aliu.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, founded in 1944 and establishing international standards for civil aviation and coordinating its development in order to improve safety and efficiency. Azerbaijan has been a member of ICAO since 1992.

