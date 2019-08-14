Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

IBM Corporation of the US is looking forward for more opportunities for transforming business models in Azerbaijan, Bahadur Ibrahimov, Managing Partner, IBM Caspian, told Trend.

He noted that IBM is actively participating in the digital transformation agenda in Azerbaijan in such areas as government services, financial sector and oil and gas.

“Based on our capabilities and expertise in Azerbaijan as well as our international experience, we are looking forward to more opportunities for transforming business models and the customer experience in services and the industrial sector, using AI, cloud, blockchain and other innovative technologies and solutions from IBM,” added Ibrahimov.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and IBM established Caspian Innovation Center LLC joint venture in 2018.

The joint venture was created for the purpose of building and operating a competitive analytics and delivery center to provide IT, business transformation and business consulting services in Azerbaijan, the Caspian Region and other countries.

