Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Research Institute together with a number of Turkish research centers is implementing the project entitled “Hybrid Maize Seed Production in Azerbaijan”, the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry told Trend on Aug. 21.

Among the representatives of the Turkish research centers are deputy director of the Eastern Mediterranean Agricultural Research Institute of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Adana city, specialist in corn Ibrahim Cerit, research fellow of the university Gonul Comertpay.

The seeds of the haploid corn brought from Turkey, after selection in the laboratory, were planted. Researcher fellow of the plant breeding department at the Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Research Institute Halima Mammadova, as well as Turkish researchers observed the seed sowing process.

The project envisages the hybrid maize seed production in Azerbaijan, as well as the training of farmers.

