Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Prices for consumer goods and services in Azerbaijan increased by 2.7 percent in January-July 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, prices grew by 3.1 percent for food, drinks and tobacco products, by 1.3 percent for non-food products, and by 3 percent for paid services to the population.

Prices for consumer goods and services increased by 0.1 percent in July compared to the figures for June, and by 0.2 percent for prices for non-food products and 0.1 percent for paid services to the population. Meanwhile, food, beverage and tobacco prices dropped by 1.1 percent.

It was noted that a decrease in prices was observed over a month for products such as chicken, sausages, cheese, cottage cheese, butter and vegetable oils, apricots, peaches, energy drink and mineral water, tea, cocoa and ice cream. In turn, prices for beef, lamb, fish, rice, buckwheat, pasta, lemons, strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and potatoes increased . No significant change was observed in prices for other products.

