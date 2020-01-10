The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to approve a resolution directed at restraining the President’s ability to use military action against Iran without congressional consent, amid soaring tensions between the US and the Middle-Eastern nation.

“The vote was 224-194. Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Francis Rooney of Florida crossed party lines to vote in favor, while Democratic Reps. Max Rose of New York, Ben McAdams of Utah, Anthony Brindisi of New York, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Stephanie Murphy of Florida voted against the resolution,” writes US media.

President Trump replied to the resolution on twitter, “Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution. Also, remember her “speed & rush” in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!”

Now that the resolution has passed the House, it will next go to the Senate, as reported by CNN.

A vote on the resolution took place one day after President Donald Trump signaled a de-escalation of tensions with Iran, saying that “Iran appears to be standing down” in the wake of its retaliatory attacks against Iraqi bases housing US troops, which came after a US airstrike killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

By B.Alexishvili

