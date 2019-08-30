Shamakhi, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Wine exhibitions may be held in Azerbaijan, thereby it is possible to attract more tourists to the country, said Nizami Aliyev, chief sales manager of the plant “Shirvan wines”.

He made the remarks at a round table meeting “Prospects for the development of wine industry in Azerbaijan and the development of export potential” organized as part of the First Grape and Wine Festival in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi city, Trend reports.

He said that thanks to such events, tens of thousands of tourists can be attracted to Azerbaijan.

“Local wine should be sold either by popularizing it on the foreign market or by attracting tourists to the country,” he added. “After tasting Azerbaijani wines and evaluating them, foreigners will look for these products. I think that it will also contribute to increasing export potential.”

The first Azerbaijan Grape and Wine Festival is underway in Meysari village of Shamakhi district August 30-31.

