As part of the construction industry the cement and concrete is one of strategic fields of the developing economy of a country. By its features, it is capital intensive, allows us to provide a large number of jobs, and the product it produces serves to satisfy the basic needs of society, such as housing, urban infrastructure, roads, etc.

If until quite recently, one of the most important requirements for the features of cement and concrete was their price, today the environmental component, efficiency, process safety and the use of local raw materials are coming to the foreground. All these factors influence the optimization of technological solutions in production. The process of using construction materials requires a scientific and technical approach, innovative solutions and international experience. These issues were discussed at the meeting organized by HolcimAzerbaijan. The representatives of the State Academy of Sciences, University of Architecture and Construction, Research and design institute of building materials S,.A. Dadashov, Construction Safety Assessment Agency under the M.E.S, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, and there were representatives of well-known architects and architects, who played a role in the country’s development were among the guests as well.

“Being a part of the global cement and construction materials supplier Lafarge Holcim, we always apply our innovative achievements in Azerbaijan. Our capabilities are much wider than the ones we are using today. Our research institute in Lyon has unique cement and concrete recipes for different segments and based on customer requirements. I am sure that by combining the scientific potential of local scientists and the international expertise of Lafarge Holcim we can make a great contribution to the development of the construction industry of the country, ”- said the General Director General Mr. Frederick Guimbal in a welcoming speech.

There is a need for quantitative and qualitative transformations that lead to a more effective solution of the tasks of increasing the volume of housing construction, the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, opening up opportunities for the development of industrial and economic potential. Speaking about the problems, the participants referred to poor coordination and networking between research institutes and business companies, an insufficient amount of research and experimental laboratory work. There was also an interesting discussion of issues concerning the applicability and adaptability of international standards. At the end of the event, participants emphasized the need for systematic holding of such meetings and the importance and usefulness of the dialogue.

Holcim is a member of LafargeHolcim Group, which is operating with a labour force of 80.000 workers in 80 countries. LafargeHolcim is one of the leading companies in the world with its experience of more than 180 years in the production of cement, finished concrete products and aggregates.

