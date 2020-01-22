BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Parvin Karimzade, a candidate from the 37th constituency of Nizami First (Ganja), shared on his Facebook page that the next article on the history of Ganja, published in the prestigious Russian journal Voprosy istorii, was included in the global platform of scientific databases Web of Science Core Collection.

Further, Parvin Karimzade writes: “The article examines the state of education in Ganja at the beginning of the 20th century, the impact of education on the emerging national movement and the transformation of Ganja into the center of the national movement.”

The Karabakh problem is the basis of the scientific work of Ganja Parvin Karimzade. In particular, the national movement in Ganja at the beginning of the 20th century, the first national parties, famous personalities of Ganja (A. Rafibeyli, M. Pishnamazzade, A. Ziyadkhanov, I. Ziyadkhanov and others), Provocations committed by Armenians in Ganja in 1905 -1906 years And other questions.

In addition to Azerbaijan, authoritative scientific publications in many countries of the world (Turkey, France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, etc.), Scientific articles in journals with a high impact factor, which are included in the Web of Science database.

The publication of articles on the history of the Motherland, especially the armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the history of the indigenous population of Ganja by Parvin Kerimzade, articles of the dashnaksut party in foreign magazines is one of my works on promoting Azerbaijani realities in the world.

Parvin Karimzade is a member of the parliament of the 5th convocation, and the New Azerbaijan Party nominated him for early parliamentary elections in the first district of Ganja No. 37. Parvin Karimzade – vice-rector, deputy of Ganja State University, doctor of historical sciences.

