Gigantic military exercise “Defender Europe 2020” launches in January. An overall number of 37,000 soldiers from 18 countries will partake in the drill. The historical military drill will take place in Germany, Poland, Georgia and the Baltic States.

The innovatory “Defender 2020″ has five stages. As Army Recognition notes “in the second phase, an immediate response force from the 82nd Airborne Division will conduct joint forcible entries in Georgia.” Amongst the European host nations, Poland will be the one that will accommodate the largest number of troops.

These five phases of the military exercise are as follows:

US Army Europe officials note that “moving and sustaining thousands of troops for months at a time, along with their tanks and armored vehicles, will cost the US about $340 million.”

US Army Europe also wrote on twitter, “During the first phase of #DefenderEurope, 20,000 [American] troops will deploy from the U.S. to Europe. These troops will be the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to #StrongEurope for an exercise in more than 25 years.”

