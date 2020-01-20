BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.20

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev visited NATO Headquarters on Jan.20, Trend reports citing Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO website.

During his visit, Hajiyev met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană and held a discussion with the NATO Allies in “29 + 1” format. In the course of discussions, the sides exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, regional security and other issues of mutual interest. Hajiyev informed the allied nations about the ongoing reforms under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The NATO countries highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s active participation in the Partnership for Peace program, contribution to NATO-led operations and its progress in enhancing interoperability and defence reforms.

Assistant to the President Hikmat Hajiyev’s visit to NATO HQ coincided with the 30th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy. Hajiyev spoke about the significance of this event in the history of Azerbaijan. NATO officials and member states have expressed their solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and profound respect to the memory of martyrs.

