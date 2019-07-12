Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, delivered a report on the priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy at Chatham House, the UK Royal Institute of International Affairs, Trend reports July 12.

Chatham House is one of the leading think tanks of the world in the field of international relations. The event was attended by an expert on the South Caucasus Thomas de Waal and other experts.

In his speech, Hajiyev spoke about the basic principles of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the leading role of Azerbaijan in the region, the country development and ongoing projects.

He noted the regional leading position of Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and the ongoing fundamental reforms in the country.

Hajiyev also provided detailed information about the unconstructive position of Armenia, its illegal activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories adding that Armenia exacerbates the situation on the contact line of troops.

During two-hour discussions, Hikmet Hajiyev answered numerous questions from the audience.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source