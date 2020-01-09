BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Assistant of the president of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev is on a visit to France, Trend reports referring to Hajiyev’s Twitter profile.

“Within a visit to France I had opportunity to meet French colleagues from the Elysee Palace, France Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and MOD France. Based on political dialogue and traditional friendship between our countries there are ample opportunities for elevating our ties to qualitatively new level,” Hajiyev said.

The official also pointed out that he held comprehensive discussion at think tanks and research centers in France. Among the discussed topics were: Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, France-Azerbaijan ties, regional affairs, Middle East, EU-Azerbaijan, energy and wider reform initiatives of Azerbaijani president.

source