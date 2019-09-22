Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Numerous spectators from different countries follow the course of the competitions of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Baku with great interest and excitement, Trend reports.

Gymnasts perform with grace, and spectators who have come to Baku from all over the world watch the program excitedly from the stands.

Each element perfectly performed by the gymnast, each throw of the objects, each wave of the hand does not escape the attention of the fans of rhythmic gymnastics.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22. More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source