BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The highest voter turnout in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 17:00 (GMT +4) was registered in the first Sharur-Sadarak constituency and reached 40.89 percent, Trend reports on Dec. 23 referring to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The lowest voter turnout as of 17:00 was observed in the 37th Nizami (Ganja city) constituency No. 1. There, the voter turnout was 23.32 percent.

As of 17:00, the voter turnout reached 30.57 percent during the elections in Azerbaijan. Some 1.5 million people out of 4.9 million voters took part in the voting.

