BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has compiled a rating of the most punctual airlines for December 2019, Trend reports referring to the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Etihad Airways, Kuwait Airways and UIA (Ukraine International) achieved 100 percent punctuality rate in December 2019 when departing from Baku.

At least 90 percent of scheduled flights were performed on time by Aeroflot and Gulf Air. Nordwind (88.9 percent) and Lufthansa (88.2 percent) also achieved high results.

Overall, in December 2019, 75 percent of the flights were carried out accordingly to the schedule or delayed by no more than 15 minutes.

In December 2019, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has served 37 passenger airlines, which operated flights to more than 60 different destinations.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

