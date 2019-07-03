Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has today visited the Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics of the Ministry of Health.

The medical staff thanked Leyla Aliyeva for visiting the health center.

Director of the Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics Nasib Guliyev informed Leyla Aliyeva of the 245-bed center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with the children who receive treatment here, and their parents. She presented the children with keepsakes.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva wished the staff success, and the children who undergo treatment recovery.

