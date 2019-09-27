Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

An opening ceremony of the “Manuscripts by Nasimi in world libraries” book exhibition has been held at Azerbaijan National Library named after Mırza Fatali Akhundov.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev gave detailed information about the exhibition.

Director of the National Library Karim Tahirov presented a book about the library and a book of poems to Leyla Aliyeva.

The event participants then viewed the exhibition. The opening of international cooperation hall with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva was also held at the National Library.

Diplomatic representatives of 13 foreign countries and library heads attended the opening ceremony.

The event participants then familiarized themselves with the reading halls of the National Library.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source