BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

An opening ceremony of the international scientific conference under the motto “Nasimi’s poetry – anthem to human: Synthesis of Eastern and Western cultural and spiritual values” has been held at the Institute of Philosophy of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The event was held as part of a series of events marking the 650th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia and Russian Philosophical Society, the event was also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Director of Russian Philosophical Society Andrey Smirnov, director of the Institute of Philosophy of the Russian Academy of Sciences Abdulsalam Huseynov, head of the Institute of Philosophy of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Ilham Mammadzade and others.

The conference featured reports on modern philosophy, cultural legacy and creativity of Nasimi, his poetry and hurufi ideas, problems of humanism in his creativity, moral perfection in his aesthetics and other issues.

Scientists from various countries, including Russia, the US, Iran, Turkey, Finland and Uzbekistan also joined the conference.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source