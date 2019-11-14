Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training with Roma after several weeks’ break due to an injury.

“Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini are back to training with the squad today,” the Italian team said in a tweet.

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca made it clear in various interviews that Mkhitaryan is finally about to return to the field to help his teammates.

Fonseca said earlier that the playmaker is recovering.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.

