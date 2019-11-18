Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan criticized chief coach Unai Emery’s tactics as he claims they didn’t allow him to play freely, Express reports.

Mkhitaryan played one full season for under-fire Emery after he replaced Arsene Wenger at the helm but ultimately decided to join Roma on loan in the summer as he felt he would get more opportunities there.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wings, found first-team opportunities harder to come by under the Spanish manager as he claims his tactics were overly focused and that didn’t allow him any freedom on the pitch.

The Armenia international couldn’t meet the former Paris Saint-Germain boss’ demands and was ultimately dropped to the bench.

“I like to play more freely and move wherever there’s space, but you have to do the job that the manager asks.

“I couldn’t accept that I had to sit on the bench for some matches.

“I know my qualities and what I can do.

“I’m 30 years old now and I like to play football, not just sit on the bench and waste my time.

“Emery and [head of football] Raul Sanllehi assured me I was important for Arsenal, but I signed for Roma because they believed in me more.”

Mkhitaryan has made a total of seven appearances for Roma so far this season.

The former Manchester United star has only managed one goal and one assist for the Serie A giants.

The loan deal will expire at the end of the campaign but Roma have not inserted an option-to-buy clause in the agreement.

