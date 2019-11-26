Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has tweeted an image of himself training ahead of a possible return from injury to his loan spell with Roma.

Mkhitaryan has been out since October with an abductor muscle strain.

He captioned his stern-faced training snap: “Giving it all! Can’t wait to be back on the pitch.”

Mkhitaryan has been training with Roma after several weeks’ break due to an injury. “Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini are back to training with the squad today,” the Italian team said in a tweet in mid-November.

The Armenia international joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.

