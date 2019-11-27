Roma have announced their squad for the Europa League match against Istanbul Basaksehir tomorrow, with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic returning, Football Italia reports.

The Armenian has been out of action for nearly two months, and is now included in the squad.

Another return is on-loan striker Nikola Kalinic, who has been out of play since mid-October.

Roma are still without long-term casualties Bryan Cristante and Davide Zappacosta.

Javier Pastore and Alessandro Florenzi are also out through injury, but Leonardo Spinazzola is included despite seeming to sprain his ankle in training this morning.

The Giallorossi lost their last game in the competition to Borussia Monchengladbach, and the pressure is on to progress to the round of 32.

Roma beat the Turkish side 4-0 on match day one in the competition.

