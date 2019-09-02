Armenian midfielder and Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived in Rome to conclude his transfer to Roma on a loan deal.

It was reported earlier that Roma are “very close” to agreeing a loan deal for Mkhitaryan.

The new deal, when confirmed, bring an end to Mkhitaryan’s one and a half year stay at the Emirates.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was involved in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez who switched Arsenal for Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan has made 59 appearances for the Gunners, scoring nine goals since his winter move in 2018.

But the 30-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a first-team starter under new boss Unai Emery.

