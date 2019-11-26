The Ministry of Health has released a statement, reporting on those hurt during the dispersal of the rally. “Four people were hospitalized after police dispersed a protest rally outside parliament building today,“ reads the statement of Ministry of Health released earlier today.

“One person has already been discharged, while three patients are still in hospitals,” the statement reports.“None of the patients have damaged their eyes. One of the patients has been hurt in the facial area. There are examinations ongoing and we don’t yet have the information about broken facial bones. One of the damaged is a journalist of Mtavari Arkhi, he has hurt his hand,” the Ministry has said in the statement.

The information has surfaced earlier that a man was reportedly shocked by cold water after riot police used water cannon to disperse the rally. The Health Ministry denied the reports, claiming that the man suffered from alcohol intoxication. By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: Radio Tavisupleba.

