Zaza Bokhua, Deputy Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia informed reporters that 240 people have been hospitalized as a result of violence that broke out during protests last night in Tbilisi.

“A total of 240 people, including 80 police officers, have been hospitalized. 102 people remain in hospital,” stated Bokhua following a visit to injured people in Ingorokva Clinic.

He also stated that two people lost an eye during the protests due to rubber bullets.

Former president of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili told members of Georgian Dream to refrain from violence: “I urge my former teammates from Georgian Dream to distance themselves from violence, the persecution of young Georgians, patriots in the streets, shooting, and the use of weapons that have injured hundreds of people.”

Large protests are planned across Tbilisi again this evening from 6 PM.

By Amy Jones

Photo source – Reuters

source