The health condition of two of the three injured in the explosion on the expedition vessel of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in the Caspian Sea has been stabilized, a source in the Central Hospital of Oil Workers in Baku told Trend Oct. 30.

The injured Azer Veliyev and Rafig Pashayev have been transferred to the hospital room.

The health condition of Boyukaga Khalilov continues to remain serious, and therefore he is still in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

On Oct. 29, 2019, at about 13:30 local time (GMT+4), as a result of fire followed by explosion that occurred on the SOCAR expedition vessel in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, near the Gurgan settlement of the Pirallahi district of Baku, the SOCAR employee Habil Mammadov died at the scene of the incident, other employees of the company including Azer Veliyev, Rafig Pashayev and contracted boatman Boyukaga Khalilov, received injuries of varying severity and were taken to a hospital.

A criminal case was launched into the incident. An investigation team was created consisting of experienced employees of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations and the prosecutor’s office.

