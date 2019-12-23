BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Head of Baku Executive Power Eldar Azizov has voted in the municipal elections, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

Azizov has cast the ballot at the 27th polling station of the Nasimi-Sabail constituency No. 23.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source