II Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Gifts and Promo Items (Gift & Promo 2019) and II Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Advertising and Printed Products (AdPrint 2019) were opened Sept. 12 at Boulevard Hotel Baku.

The exhibitions supported by the Agency for Development of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) showcase products of about 50 local and foreign companies including handicraft items of micro and small entrepreneurs, and presented several social entrepreneurship projects.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov stressed importance of sectoral exhibitions for non-oil sector development and diversification of the national economy and informed the audience about multiple activities of micro, small and medium enterprises in respective areas.

He noted that SMBDA supports micro and small entrepreneurs, in particular, the women, disabled, startups and youth within government support mechanisms and the Agency’s services. One of support activities is ensuring participation of micro and small entrepreneurs in various exhibitions and festivals held in the country.

The main goal is to support SMEs presentation of their products and services, expanding market opportunities and establishment of business relations.

The booth installed with SMBDA support in partnership with the German Society for International Development (GIZ) mainly shows handicraft items of women and disabled entrepreneurs.

The booth exhibits an assortment of over 50 types of work including souvenirs, wood carving, items of carpet weaving, decorative and applied art, decorations and accessories, toys etc.

The exhibitions are organized by Caspian Event Organizers LLC and will last until Sept. 14.

