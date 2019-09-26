Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Political, legal and historical aspects of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were presented by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fat the UN in a completely distorted form, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He was commenting on the speech by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the general discussions of the UN General Assembly.

