On November 28, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Georgia, H.E. Essa Albasha Alnoaimi, hosted the newly appointed Ambassador of Georgia to the UAE, H.E. Paata Kalandadze at his residence. It’s noteworthy, that this is the first diplomatic mission of Georgia to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and its Deputy Minister Lasha Darsalia.

H.E. Essa Albasha Alnoaimi spoke about the relations between the two countries, Georgia and the UAE, noting that it stands on a solid base and that they are striving for more culturally mutual events to encourage more connections and more visitors. He also mentioned that the number of tourists is increasing from the UAE and from all GCC countries, affecting the economic growth of Georgia in a very positive way. The UAE Ambassador then announced that they will soon have another gathering to celebrate the 48th National Day of the UAE on December 2.

H.E. Paata Kalandadze also delivered a speech, expressing his gratitude towards the Ambassador for hosting him in his residence.

“The portfolio of our relationship is not very thick but it has huge potential, if we are thinking of bringing these two nations closer to each other, if we are thinking of the prosperity of our people, which our profession is all about. You and I, with our colleagues and friends engaged in our profession, will do our utmost to make a solid grounding for the meaningful development of the relations of our countries.” He also extended his best wishes on behalf of his family for the coming celebration of the National Day and wished the people of the UAE peace and prosperity.

Deputy Minister Darsalia also spoke about the ties between two countries based on a positive agenda, and the huge potential to expand in all directions, including tourism, economical, social and cultural.

By Sofo Bochoidze

