The Eurasian Logistic Park is an upcoming free economic zone set to be built in the Armenian town of Gyumri in Shirak province.

The government has already approved the project, citing the availability of logistics infrastructure, in particular the existence of an operating international airport, the North-South Road Corridor, the operating railway network.

According to information posted on the future FEZ’s website, the Eurasian Logistic Park will serve as an Air Logistic Hub of the entire Eurasian Economic Union. The major part of its cargo flow will be transported from Gyumri airport by air freight.

The logistic park will be located on the two sides of the road leading from Gyumri to the village of Marmashen.

