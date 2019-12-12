BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

The foundation laid by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev is the keystone of the brilliant success of modern Azerbaijan, First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman told Trend.

“The more time passes from the tragic day of Heydar Aliyev’s death, the more clearly one realizes the scale of his personality, the invaluable contribution that he made to the creation of modern Azerbaijan,” he said.

“Having returned to his homeland at the request of people, Heydar Aliyev found his native Azerbaijan in a difficult situation,” Gusman said. “The country was actually torn to pieces. The country was suffering from the consequences of the war unleashed by the (Armenian) separatists in Karabakh. The state treasury was empty. Anti-national forces inside Azerbaijan deliberately aggravated the harsh situation in the country proceeding from their selfish ends.”

Gusman emphasized that Heydar Aliyev managed to unite the most healthy forces of the Azerbaijani society and true patriots in a short period thanks to his unbending will, great political talent, and amazing strategic vision.

“Only people’s faith in their leader’s wisdom saved Azerbaijan from the imminent collapse as it seemed at that moment,” Gusman said.

“I have recently talked about this issue with the then Russian Minister of Fuel and Energy Yuri Shafranik, who visited Azerbaijan and met with Heydar Aliyev,” he said. “He stressed that a difficult situation existing in Azerbaijan was observed in no country at that period. The decisions taken by Heydar Aliyev saved the country from the deepest political and economic crisis.”

“In this context it is also worth stressing Heydar Aliyev’s historically wise decision related to the famous ‘Contract of the Century’,” Gusman added.

“I have always called and call Heydar Aliyev the savior of Azerbaijan,” he said. “It is quite obvious what could happen to the country unless Heydar Aliyev headed the state at that period.”

“Heydar Aliyev’s consolidated domestic and multi-vector foreign policy allowed Azerbaijan, within a short period of time, to avoid falling into the abyss on the edge of which it was then,” Gusman said. “Moreover, his policy allowed laying the foundation for the creation of a modern, developed and strong country.”

He added that if Heydar Aliyev is the savior of the country, then President Ilham Aliyev is the architect of modern Azerbaijan.

“President Ilham Aliyev has completely learned the lessons of his great father, Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, in the political, economic, administrative, social and cultural spheres of state-building, inherited his political foresight and great ability to foresee the changes in the unpredictable modern world,” Gusman said.

“Being the president of sovereign, independent Azerbaijan, he practically implements them in his daily activities,” he noted. “Today, Azerbaijan is one of the most advanced and developed countries in the world, and this is President Ilham Aliyev’s merit.”

